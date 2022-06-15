Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,630.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,630 ($19.78) and last traded at GBX 1,657.56 ($20.12), with a volume of 12246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,680 ($20.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.59.

In other Herald Investment Trust news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,742 ($21.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,226 ($6,343.00). Also, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($20.96) per share, for a total transaction of £17,270 ($20,961.28). Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $4,090,600 over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

