Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Up 5.6%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The company has a market cap of $178.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

