Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

