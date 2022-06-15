Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.