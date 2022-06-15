Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 29.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 146.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $4,401,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

