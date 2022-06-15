HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.
NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HEXO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.