HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 7.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,061,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,668,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEXO. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.21.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.