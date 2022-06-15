HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 3%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.11. 17,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,398,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

