High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.