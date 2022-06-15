High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
