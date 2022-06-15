Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Shares Down 0.4%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.94. 14,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.
