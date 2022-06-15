Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.14

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 1290646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

