Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,495.50

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,495.50 ($18.15) and last traded at GBX 1,509.50 ($18.32), with a volume of 861746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537.50 ($18.66).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.34) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,416.67 ($29.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,821.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

