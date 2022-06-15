Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

HTH opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

