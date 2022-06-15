Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
HTH opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.