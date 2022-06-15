Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 46.8% in May

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

HGV traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

