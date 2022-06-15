Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 82662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

