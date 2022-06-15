Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Acquires 1,617 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,527.10).

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 27.80 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 947.80 ($11.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 923.58. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

