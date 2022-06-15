Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 997.83 ($12.11).

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 982 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,389.71).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 952.60 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 923.58.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

