Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 41.1% in May

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HTHIY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

