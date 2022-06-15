Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.25

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.25 and traded as low as $98.81. Hitachi shares last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 41,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

