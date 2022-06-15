HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

