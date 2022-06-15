Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 291,659 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50.

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $64,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,192,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,889,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

