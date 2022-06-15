Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Honda Motor stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
