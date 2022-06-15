Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.