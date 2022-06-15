Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE:HMC opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
