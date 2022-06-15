Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

