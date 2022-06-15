Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
