Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after buying an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.