Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 175,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile (CVE:TUF)
