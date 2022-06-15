Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 175,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

