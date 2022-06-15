Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,079,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

