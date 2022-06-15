Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.