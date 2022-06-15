Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.