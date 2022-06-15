Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of HMLSF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 3,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Get Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.