Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HOV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

