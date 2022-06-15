Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
HOV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
