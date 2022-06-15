Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $625.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 625.20 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 627.20 ($7.61), with a volume of 309204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.80 ($7.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.29) to GBX 941 ($11.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.42) to GBX 940 ($11.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.17) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.33 ($11.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 706.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.60.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.65), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,032,452.38). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($122,130.84). Insiders have acquired 13,029 shares of company stock worth $10,272,634 over the last three months.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

