HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.80) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.25) to GBX 525 ($6.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.70) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.67.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

