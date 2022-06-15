HSBC Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($312.50) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($296.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €279.29 ($290.93).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €164.54 ($171.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €188.45 and a 200-day moving average of €218.72. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.