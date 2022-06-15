Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.