HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. HumanCo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,170 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 245,169 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

