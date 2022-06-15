Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,627 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

