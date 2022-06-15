HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

