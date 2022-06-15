Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hysan Development stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

