Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Update

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 2,216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ITEPF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.
Hyve Group Company Profile
