i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading 7.4% Higher

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

