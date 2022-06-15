IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

