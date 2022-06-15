IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

