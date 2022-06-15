iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 38.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $4,041,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 93.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

