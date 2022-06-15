Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Icade to €64.20 ($66.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Icade from €78.00 ($81.25) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Icade has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

