Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 13,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,847. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

