Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ICNAF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
