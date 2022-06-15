Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $56.06.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

