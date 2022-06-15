ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $7.75. ICTS International shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 433 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.
About ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICTS International (ICTSF)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.