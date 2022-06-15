IDEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. The stock had a trading volume of 369,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,273. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $177.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 158.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.