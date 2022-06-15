IDEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
IDEX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. The stock had a trading volume of 369,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,273. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $177.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 158.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.