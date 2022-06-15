IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other IES news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $39,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 383.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IES by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 25.8% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. IES has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $621.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

