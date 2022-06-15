IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as low as $19.45. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2,552 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
