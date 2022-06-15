IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.77

Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as low as $19.45. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2,552 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in IF Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

